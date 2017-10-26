Search for 4 suspects in JCPenney smash-and-grab

Four suspects are wanted in a smash-and-grab at the Southwest Plaza JCPenney early Thursday morning. (Photo: SKY9)

LITTLETON - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for four suspects believed to have smashed out the front windows of a JCPenney before taking off with merchandise from inside the store.

At about 5:45 a.m., the sheriff’s office says four men used a red Chevy pickup truck to back into the store and smash out its windows.

The men then grabbed items from inside the store and hauled them into the back of the truck before fleeing the scene, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies are working to track down surveillance video of the incident.

The damaged JCPenney is located in the Southwest Plaza mall at 8501 W Bowles Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call 303-277-0211.

Truck then fled scene. If you have any info or see a red Chevy truck w/rear end damage pls call 303-277-0211. Surveillance to come 3/3 — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) October 26, 2017

