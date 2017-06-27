Search for man who tried to run over officer

(Photo: KUSA)

GREENWOOD VILLAGE - Police are looking for a man they say hit an officer in the face, then tried to run another officer over with his car in Greenwood Village.

Details are limited right now, but officers and deputies were searching for the man near Yosemite Street and Chenango Avenue.

At least one canine unit was there as well.

9NEWS has a call into Greenwood Village police to find out more.

