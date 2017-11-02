KUSA
Search for victim, suspect in alleged Lakewood kidnapping

Bobbi Sheldon, KUSA 11:50 AM. MDT November 02, 2017

LAKEWOOD - The Lakewood Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a victim and suspect involved in an alleged kidnapping incident Wednesday evening.

Officers were called to the Lakewood Lodge at 5601 W. Colfax Avenue shortly after 6 p.m. on a report of domestic violence.

Witnesses told police a man had assaulted a woman to the point of knocking her unconscious.

He then put her inside a white Chevrolet Silverado truck and fled the scene, police said.

The victim was later identified as 31-year-old Vanessa Cordova.

The suspect, who police say is a wanted fugitive on other charges, was named as 26-year-old Louie Leal.

Police say Cordova and Leal know each other.

Leal is considered dangerous, and anyone with information should contact police.

