Search warrant leads to 3 arrests near Platteville

Jesus Barrandey-Quintana, Jacqueline Gonzales and Edgar Gonzales (Photo: Weld County Sheriff's Office)

WELD COUNTY - An excavator reported stolen out of Loveland led to the arrest of three people near Platteville on Friday.

The Weld County Sheriff’s office says the company that owned the excavator was able to track it down by GPS to the 17000 block of Weld County Road 25 ½ near Platteville.

The excavator was returned to the owner, and a search executed on the property.

Jesus Barrandey-Quintana was arrested for possession of a schedule 2 substance, no proof of insurance, violation of restraining order, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and driving without headlights.

Edgar Gonzales was arrested for possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

Jacqueline Gonzales was arrested for a no proof of insurance charge out of Larimer County.

All three are being held at the Weld County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.

(© 2017 KUSA)