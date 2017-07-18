Second in command at Morrison PD indicted, accused of stealing $100K+ from the town

(Photo: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)

KUSA - A former Morrison police lieutenant was indicted for a laundry list of charges stemming from the accusation he stole more than $132,000 from the town.

Tuesday, a grand jury handed down a 29-count indictment against Anthony Joiner, 38, who was second in command at the Morrison Police Department at the time of the alleged crimes.

PREVIOUS: Allegations of "impropriety" in the Morrison Police Department

Joiner is accused of stealing more than $132,000 from the town between December 2010 and February 2016. He faces charges of theft, attempt to influence a public servant, embezzlement and forgery.

According to the indictment, Joiner diverted funds from the town to his personal account through a private fund he created called the “5280 Police Motors Memorial Fund.”

(Photo: KUSA File)

Money from the fund was supposed to be used to pay for trips to Washington D.C. for officers during National Police Week.

There were trips to Washington D.C. paid for by the fund, but Joiner allegedly diverted money meant for the town into the 5280 fund account, then used the money for personal expenses.

The indictment also describes how Joiner diverted funds from extra duty shift wages that were due the Town of Morrison into the 5280 fund. He is also alleged to have billed both Bandimere Speedway and the Town of Morrison for extra duty shifts worked at Bandimere.

9Wants to Know confirmed Joiner was placed on paid administrative leave when the town launched an investigation in early December.

In January, Chief Rudy Sandoval told 9NEWS Joiner recently submitted his resignation.

Joiner was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Jefferson County Jail, where's he's being held on $50,000 cash bond.

His first court appearance is slated for Wednesday at 10 a.m.

© 2017 KUSA-TV