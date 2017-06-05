Sentencing for man who shot Centennial doctor

Kevin Lyons, who pleaded guilty to killing a popular Centennial doctor, largely kept his head down during the sentencing. (Photo: KUSA)

CENTENNIAL - Dozens of people huddled in a packed Centennial courtroom Monday morning to watch the man who shot and killed a popular Centennial doctor last April learn his fate.

Kevin Lyons pleaded guilty earlier this month to all 16 counts against him in the shooting spree. The bizarre 2016 incident rocked a quiet suburban neighborhood – and has many still searching for answers.

Lyons also admitted to injuring his wife Elizabeth and her friend, Laurie Juergens. Both women survived.

Dr. Kenneth Atkinson, 65, was shot and killed when he tried to walk across the street help one of the victims.

His wife and daughter both delivered tearful statements in the courtroom Monday morning.

The courtroom for Kevin Lyons' sentencing Monday morning was packed. (Photo: KUSA)

As recently as March, Lyons had pleaded not guilty, and his lawyer told the judge he wanted to introduce a mental health condition during the proceedings.

RELATED: 911 tapes show panic and fear during Centennial shooting

Before Lyons pleaded guilty, District Attorney George Brauchler was mulling pursuing the death penalty, but hadn’t made a final decision.

According to court testimony, Lyons shot at multiple neighbors and hit their houses. Before opening fire, his wife told investigators he was saying “crazy stuff.”

Lyons was in court Monday morning in a red jumpsuit. While six of 25 victim impact statements have been read, he had not yet spoken. He largely kept his head down during the proceedings, and only occasionally looked up to see who was speaking.

Prosecutor George Brauchler had mulled whether to pursue the death penalty against Kevin Lyons before he pleaded guilty. (Photo: KUSA)

His lawyer said Lyons was sorry and while nothing can erase what happened, the hope is that pleading guilty can bring some sort of closure to the victims and their families.

A neighbor who was shot in the face and two other witnesses also addressed the courtroom.

Prosecutors also played a 911 call from the day of the shooting.

There were so many people inside the courtroom that they had to open a second room, which also filled up.

People were standing in the hallway listening to testimony.

9NEWS has a reporter in the courtroom, and we will provide updates as we receive additional information. Check back to 9NEWS and 9NEWS.com for the latest.

© 2017 KUSA-TV