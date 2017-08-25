Aide gets 20 months in jail for assaulting student with autism

Gaval. (Photo: Thinkstock)

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) - A former school bus aide who pleaded guilty to assaulting a student with autism on his way to and from school is going to jail.

Fifty-two-year-old Monica Burke was sentenced to 20 months behind bars in Boulder on Friday. She will also have to spend five years on probation and perform 360 hours of community service.



Burke was charged with kicking and hitting the 20-year-old Longmont student as he was taken to and from a Denver school specializing in autism. Police say she also sprayed aerosol disinfectant in his face.



The student's mother and father, the head of his school and other supporters were in court for the sentencing.



William Hall Jr., another ex-employee of the St. Vrain Valley School District, faces trial for not reporting the abuse as he was driving the bus.

