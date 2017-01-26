Serial bank robber formally charged

JEFFERSON COUNTY - Authorities have nabbed a man who they say robbed five banks in the Denver metro area over the course of a month.
The suspect, identified as 49-year-old Gary Crider, is charged with 12 felonies – including aggravated robbery, robbery and theft.
Prosecutors say Crider robbed five banks in the Denver area from Dec. 9 to Jan. 9 of this year. Three of the banks were in Jefferson County, one was in Boulder County and the other was in Adams County. He stole more than $26,000, according to investigators.
Due to the scope of his crime, multiple jurisdictions collaborated in arresting Crider, who was found at a motel in Westminster on Jan. 11.
He was on parole in Colorado and on federal probation when he was arrested.
Crider is being held at the Jefferson County jail on a $250,000 bond.
