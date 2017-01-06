Serial robbers caught on camera

(Photo: Sylte, Allison)

DENVER - The Denver Police Department released photos Friday of a man and a woman who they say have been involved in five robberies over the past few weeks.

The incidents happened between Dec. 29 and Jan. 5, according to DPD.

One of the suspects is described as a Hispanic man who is between 22 and 29 and around 5’7” with black hair. He has been seen wearing a black coat with red sleeves.

The other is described as a Hispanic woman in her 30s. She is also 5’7” and described as 200 pounds with a tattoo on the left side of her chest. She was seen wearing a black jacket.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppersat 720-913-STOP (7867) or by using the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous and are eligible for an award of up to $2,000.

The Metro Denver Crime Stoppers mobile app is immediately available as a free download on the App Store for Apple devices, on Google Play for Android devices and on the BlackBerry App World for select BlackBerry devices. To learn more about Crime Stoppers visit the website at http://metrodenvercrimestoppers.com/.

(© 2017 KUSA)