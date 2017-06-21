Several charges for man shot by police after chase, crash

(Photo: Aurora Police)

KUSA - The man shot by police after leading them on a car chase has been released from the hospital, and now faces several charges.

Keith A. Roberts Jr. faces charges of possession of a weapon by a previous offender, felony menacing with a deadly weapon and felony vehicular eluding.

The charges stem from a weekend car chase and crash in Aurora that ended in gunfire.

On June 18, Denver officers were called to a complaint of menacing with a weapon in Montbello. Shortly later, officers found a car matching the description about a mile away from the menacing call and tried to stop it.

This led to a police chase that crossed into Aurora. Officers say during this, Roberts pointed a gun at pursing officers.

The chase ended at the entrance of a condo complex on East Alameda Parkway and East Ohio Avenue after Roberts lost control of his car and crashed.

It was then that DPD officers shot Roberts.

Roberts could face more charges from the district attorney's office as the case is still under investigation. He also had a warrant for felony drug charges out of Denver County.

