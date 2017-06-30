Sex offender wanted in Louisiana arrested in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY - A sex offender will be forced to leave Colorado after being caught with a runaway.

Stephen Broussard, 36, had felony warrants out of Louisiana for “failure to register as a sex offender” and “contributing to the delinquency of juveniles," the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said.

The FBI was able to find Broussard and the 16-year-old runaway at their campsite off of County Road 116 near the Peak to Peak Highway by tracking his cell phone. Both were taken into custody on Thursday and Broussard is expected to be extradited back to Louisiana.

The girl he was with is with Boulder County Housing and Human Services.

© 2017 KUSA-TV