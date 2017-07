(Photo: Department of Corrections)

KUSA - A wanted sexually violent predator who cut off his ankle monitor has been found, according to the Department of Corrections.

Robert Jake Chavez, 38, fled parole supervision last week.

Chavez pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a child in 2005 and has a history of possessing a weapon.

He was located on June 26 with the help of local law enforcement.

