'She went after him:' Woman accused of trying to kidnap child

Patricia Robinson, 36, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree kidnapping and second-degree assault Tuesday at the Food Bank of Larimer County. (Photo: Courtesy of the Larimer County Sheriff's Office)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - A 9-year-old boy is safe but scared after a run-in at the Food Bank for Larimer County on Tuesday afternoon.

The boy was with his grandfather at the food bank, 1301 Blue Spruce Drive, Fort Collins, when a stranger, 36-year-old Patricia Robinson, allegedly called him by a different name, grabbed him and tried to pull him away.

"She apparently thought he was her son," said the boy's grandfather, who asked to remain anonymous.

A food bank staff member stepped between Robinson and the boy to protect him, at which point Robinson attacked the staff member, choking them, according to the arrest affidavit.

Read more at the Coloradoan: http://noconow.co/2uZSlqk

Copyright 2017 Fort Collins Coloradoan