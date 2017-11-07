Lockout lifted after Sheridan Schools receives tip about armed student

Generic photo of a school hallway (Photo: G3)

KUSA - Four schools in the south Denver metro area were placed on lockout Tuesday after officials received a tip that a student was going to bring a gun to school for "self protection." That lockout has since been lifted.

Mark Stevens, a spokesperson for the Sheridan School District, says the student who reportedly was going to bring the gun attends SOAR Academy and did not come to class Tuesday. He was unaccounted for for hours, but has since been located, Stevens said.

Stevens told 9NEWS earlier that the student had made a threat, but later called back and said the information provided to him was incorrect. We updated this article to reflect that change.

Law enforcement has been called to investigate the incident, Stevens said.

The following schools were placed on lockout:

-Early Childhood Center

-Alice Terry Elementary

-Fort Logan Northgate 3-8

-Sheridan High School

-SOAR Academy

No additional information about the lockouts was immediately available, Stevens said.

