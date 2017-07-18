Sheriff: Suspect stabbed man, crashed car into pond

Brian Dennehy (Photo: Larimer County Sheriff's Office)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - Four people were involved in a scuffle that ended with a stabbing, a shattered window and a crash into a pond near Laporte on Saturday morning.

Two men and two women were together at a residence in the 3200 block of Larimer County Road 54G in Laporte when a man called 911 to report a stabbing.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office said when deputies arrived at the residence about 4:45 a.m., a bloody man staggered from the residence to meet them.

The man, Adam Buehler, 42, reported that the suspect, Brian Dennehy, 32, and two women had been in a verbal altercation. Buehler asked them to leave his home, according to Dennehy's arrest documents. Shortly after they left, however, Buehler heard a thump on the front door and found one of the women lying on the ground. Dennehy had reportedly screamed at her, punched her in the head and face, stomped on her stomach and threatened to kill her, arrest documents show.

