Shooting on Fort Carson base injures 1, suspect in custody

FORT CARSON - Fort Carson personnel were asked to shelter in place after a shooting on the base Thursday afternoon left one person injured.

Fort Carson public affairs officials confirmed there was a shooting near Bad Toelz Road in the center of the installation around 4:30 pm.

One person was injured, but is stable.

A suspect is in the custody of Fort Carson law enforcement.

As the situation unfolded, a statement from Fort Carson Public Affairs Chief Dani Johnson said "based on our assessment, there is not an active shooter situation."

However, personnel were asked to shelter in place during the investigation. Gates to the base were closed to in and outbound traffic while the situation unfolded.

As of 5:30 pm, the shelter in place had been lifted and all gates and facilities had been reopened.

