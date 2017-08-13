Shooting reported on RTD bus; Aurora PD investigating

police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

AURORA - A man was shot on an RTD bus and rushed to the hospital in serious condition Sunday afternoon, police said.

Aurora Police are investigating the shooting that happened just before 3 p.m. on E. Colfax Avenue and N. Sable Boulevard.

No arrests have been made in the shooting at this time.

Other passengers were on the bus at the time of the shooting, but RTD couldn't confirm how many. A spokesperson did say the driver heard an argument and pulled over - that's when the man was shot.

Aurora police are not releasing any further information during their active investigation. This is a developing story. As soon as we have any update we'll post it.

