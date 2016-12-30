Shoplifter sought in Edwards

A woman is sought for shopflifting from an Edwards store.

EDWARDS - A woman was caught on camera stealing from a boutique in Edwards earlier this week.

The Eagle County Sheriff's office says the woman took clothes and jewelry valued at nearly $1,000 from the Rogue Boutique just before closing time on Wednesday.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic female in her mid-20s, with shoulder length brown to black hair and a tattoo on her right shoulder.

If you think you may have any information about the suspect or this crime, please call the Eagle County Sheriff's Office at (970) 328-8500 or Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007, 1-800-972-TIPS, submit your tip online at www.tipsubmit.com, or text a tip from your cell phone by texting STOPCRIME plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

If your tip leads to the arrest and indictment of any suspect involved, you could earn up to a $1,500 reward from the Crime Stoppers.

