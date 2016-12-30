Shots fired at vehicle leaving DTC Tavern

Shots were fired at the Denver Tech Center Tavern early Friday morning. (Photo: KUSA)

GREENWOOD VILLAGE - Some sort of falling out between University of Colorado fans at the Denver Tech Center Tavern early Friday morning may have led to shots being fired at a vehicle, according to Greenwood Village Police.

It’s unclear if anyone was hit. Police say no victims have come forward.

No suspects have been taken into custody.

Police believe the Tavern was busier-than-usual because of the Alamo Bowl between CU and Oklahoma State University. The shots were fired as fans spilled out of the bar at closing time.

This location of The Tavern is located in the 5300 block of DTC Boulevard – near Prentice Avenue.

