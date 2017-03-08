Shots fired into home in Northglenn

NORTHGLENN – Police are investigating after gunshots struck a home in Northglenn early Wednesday morning.

Northglenn Police officers were called to the 1500 block of Dean Drive on a report of shots fired at about 4:30 a.m.

Several people were inside the home at the time, but police say no one was injured.

Suspect information has not yet been released.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Williams at 303-450-8979.

