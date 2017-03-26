Five injured, 1 dead in shooting at apartment complex in north Houston

Deputies on the scene of the shooting Sunday evening. (Photo: KHOU 11 viewer)

HOUSTON - Five people were injured and one person was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in north Houston Sunday evening, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. at the Haverstock apartments at 5609 Aldine Bender Road.

Deputies said an argument between two groups of people led to the shooting.

Deputies have not released information on any suspects.

Details are limited at this time. We are working to gather more information. Check back for updates.

