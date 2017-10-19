Skimmers targeted Colorado gas stations

File photo

BOULDER COUNTY - A 16-month investigation into an organized group of credit card skimmers who targeted gas stations in Colorado has led to nine arrests with three other suspects still at-large.

More than 2,300 Colorado victims were targeted, and another 5,700 were identified in Cleveland, Chicago and other cities.

Boulder police says the group was primarily made up of Cuban nationals out of Miami that would fly to multiple cities to put skimmers on fuel pumps.

They would use the collected credit card information to clone cards and make fraudulent purchases.

The group was responsible for nearly 2.5 million in thefts per week, according to Boulder police.

In addition to the skimming operation, Boulder police say the suspects were also linked to a multi-million dollar international money laundering ring.

Boulder Police say these suspects are still at-large:

• Juan Carlos Banos

• Alejandro Moises

• Carlos Rodriguez-Martinez

These are the nine people already in police custody:

• Ranset Rodriguez-Martinez

• Yaniris Alfonso

• Jose Iglesia Edelberto Hernandez

• Luis Enrique Jimenez-Gonzalez

• Yadian Hernandez

• Lester Castaneda De La Torre

• Eddy Pimentel-Vila

• Yonasky Rosa

The Aurora Police Department, Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Elbert County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Park Police Department assisted the Boulder Police Department and the FBI in the investigation.

