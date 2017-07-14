Softball coach accused of sexual assault

File photo

KUSA - A softball coach is accused of sexually assaulting a former member of his team.

The Adams County District Attorney’s Office said Friday that Jason Lee Davis, 43, has been charged with sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust.

The alleged incident happened on April 2 at the Margaret Carpenter Recreation Center.

Anyone with additional information about Davis is asked to call the Thornton Police tip line at 720-977-5069.

Davis is set to appear in court again on Aug. 25.

