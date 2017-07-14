Softball coach accused of sexual assault

KUSA - A softball coach is accused of sexually assaulting a former member of his team.
The Adams County District Attorney’s Office said Friday that Jason Lee Davis, 43, has been charged with sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust.
The alleged incident happened on April 2 at the Margaret Carpenter Recreation Center.
Anyone with additional information about Davis is asked to call the Thornton Police tip line at 720-977-5069.
Davis is set to appear in court again on Aug. 25.
© 2017 KUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs