Solving one cold case at a time, with a customized deck of cards

KUSA - All week, we’ve been talking about some of Colorado’s most mysterious cold cases.

The cold case playing cards are shuffled. (Photo: KUSA)

Police, detectives and the public obviously play a huge role in helping to solve the crimes, but there’s another group of people that could also help.

Prison inmates could hold the key to vital information about these cases and if they’re willing to cooperate, it’s possible these men and women may have information that could make or break a case.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation developed a fascinating system for inmates to help in Colorado and it’s as simple as playing a game of cards.

“Right now with our playing card program, we have four decks of playing cards and they are available in Department of Corrections facilities across the state of Colorado,” said Intelligence Analyst Audrey Simkins. Simkins, who works with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Each deck and each card references some of the 1,700 open cold cases in the state right now.

“We felt the playing cards were a way to tap into that other group of folks to see if maybe they had information today that could help,” Simkins said.

The cards and their boxes. (Photo: KUSA)

From prisons to local detention facilities, the more eyes that are on the cards, the better the chances are of someone coming forward with new information about a case.

“I guess we’re hoping, maybe, someone has a conscience and say, you know, today’s going to be the day that I’m going to do that,” Simkins said. “It doesn’t happen as often as we’d like it to, but yeah the hope is just having it out there in front of them puts a little pressure on them that if they know something they’ll come forward.”

Each card has a picture of the victim and a summary of the unsolved case.

Simkins said inmate tips from the cards go directly to the CBI in a tipline. Some tips are broad, some are specific, and all are handled accordingly.

A simple deck of cards transformed into a crime-solving technique is making the possibilities even more endless when you potentially have thousands of inmates playing a routine game of rummy every week.

The cards spread out. (Photo: KUSA)

The CBI hopes these cards will resonate with inmates and possibly trigger a distinct memory they’re now willing to share.

“Maybe there’s somebody that they knew,” Simkins said. ”Maybe there’s, you know, a friend that they had or something they’ve heard while they’ve been in the facility that might bring some new information to that case.”

The deck of cards is for inmates only, with no plans to release them to the public.

The CBI isn’t involved in every cold case investigation – it depends on the local agency and if they need help.



There’s also a state Cold Case Task Force.



But even though there are so many resources with official authorities, the deck of cards that inmates play with could be the solution that makes a difference.