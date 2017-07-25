Someone has been shooting blow darts at animals in Golden

(Photo: Courtesy Golden Police)

KUSA - Whoever has been responsible for shooting blow darts at wildlife in Golden could receive criminal charges and face a $999 fine.

This comes after the city of Golden published a post on its Facebook page Tuesday asking for the public’s help finding out who was responsible.

A city spokesperson says officers want to catch the animals that have been hit with blow darts and extract DNA from them, since they would contain the suspect’s saliva.

There was another blow dart incident in Golden two years ago, but it’s unclear if it’s the same person.

Golden Police say they’ve received reports of two rabbits and one squirrel being hit with blow darts over the last week.

Officers spotted the animals in the area of 14th and Illinois Streets and the 400 block of Somerset Drive.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call Golden Police at 303-384-8045.

