Someone stole a really big truck in Arvada

This really big wrecker was stolen in Arvada early Thursday morning. (Photo: Arvada PD)

ARVADA - UPDATE: Arvada Police say the wrecker has been found, unoccupied in Denver.

PREVIOUS STORY:

This stolen vehicle is, if nothing else, conspicuous.

Arvada Police are asking for the public’s help finding a wrecker that was stolen early Thursday morning.

The vehicle, which is worth $500,000, was taken from the 5900 block of Estes Street. Police are hoping it will be easily identifiable, and want the public to be on the lookout.

Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to call Arvada Police at 720-898-6746.

If you want to remain anonymous, you can also contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.

