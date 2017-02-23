Son holds dying mom's hand after she's shot multiple times

Yury Sudakov (Photo: Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office)

CENTENNIAL – A 43-year-old Centennial man is facing murder charges after allegedly shooting his ex-wife in the face and head four times

The arrest affidavit for Yury Sudakov says a 13-year-old boy called 911 early Saturday morning saying his father Yury Sudakov shot his mother Svetlana Igolkin. The teen said his mother was “barely breathing.”

The court document obtained by 9Wants to Know says when Arapahoe County Sheriff’s deputies arrived, they found Sudakov in the garage. He had apparently shot himself in the chest.

Deputies found Svetlana and her son in the master bedroom. He was holding her hand. The teen was not injured. The victim was pronounced dead minutes later by the fire department.

According to court documents, Sudakov made comments at the hospital that he was “upset that his wife had taken everything even though he had asked for half of everything and that’s why he shot himself.”

The affidavit says the couple was divorced at the time of the incident, but Sudakov was still living at the house.

A criminal background check on Sudakov revealed he had a felony record including a conviction for burglary in 2000. He also has several other charges on his record, including trespass with intent to commit a felony and domestic violence in March of last year.

Sudakov is being held in the Arapahoe County Detention Facility Tuesday.

(© 2017 KUSA)