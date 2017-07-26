KUSA
Sports bra bandits identified as juvenile girls

KUSA 12:23 PM. MDT July 26, 2017

KUSA - Two girls now face theft charges for swiping packages from porches in Westminister.

According to police, the pair was identified by eagle-eyed social media users after the agency posted their photos on Facebook.

Their names will not be released because they are juveniles, police said. 

Westminster police said there have been 11 reported cases of package thefts in the past six months.

