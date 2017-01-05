Stabbing victim collapses in convenience store

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

LAKEWOOD - An altercation outside of a Lakewood convenience store turned deadly Wednesday night, police say.

The victim – identified only as a 40-year-old man – stumbled into the 7-Eleven near West Mississippi Avenue and South Sheridan Boulevard just before 9:10 p.m. Wednesday.

Lakewood Police say he had sustained life-threatening stab wounds, and later died at the hospital.

Detectives believe the man had gotten into some kind of altercation outside the store.

It’s unclear if any suspects have been identified, or what led up to the altercation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Lakewood Police at 303-987-7111.



(© 2017 KUSA)