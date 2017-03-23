Standoff prompts road closures in Longmont

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

LONGMONT - A standoff with a suspect who was wanted on a felony exploitation charge closed a stretch of road in Longmont at around midday on Thursday.

North Foothills Highway is closed from Hygiene Road and Ute Highway, according to Longmont Police.

The incident started at around 11 a.m., when Longmont Police officers tried to find the suspect, identified as 40-year-old Russell Ehrlich, in the 1200 block of Hover Street.

Police say he didn’t answer the door, so officers left. Shortly thereafter though, they say they saw Ehrlich driving away.

When they tried to pull him over, police say he sped away – prompting a pursuit where, at some point, officers tried to use stock sticks.

Police say Ehrlich drove onto North Foothills Highway, where he stopped his car. Ehrlich allegedly told officers he has a gun, and they have been negotiating with him over the phone since.

Investigators are working to determine what type of car Ehrlich is in, or if he is alone.

No additional information was immediately available.



