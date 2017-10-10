Steroids, bag labeled ‘crizzy purple cush' found in retired teacher's home

(Photo: Elbert County Sheriff's Office)

KUSA - Investigators with the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office searched a retired teacher’s home after they pulled over a 19-year-old girl who had 2.73 ounces of marijuana that she says she bought from him.

John Metty appeared in court last week and was arrested back in August on numerous charges of felony drug possession and distribution.

The 59-year-old is believed to have recruited teen girls from the Parker area to help him sell and distribute drugs, according to a news release from the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office.

Metty has lived at 414 Meadow Station Cir. near Parker since the 1980s, according to assessor records.

According to an arrest affidavit from the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office, deputies obtained for a search warrant for his home on Aug. 2.

When investigators arrived, they found significant quantities of marijuana, ecstasy, prescription medications, drug paraphernalia and firearms.

Numerous substances – which investigators believed were suspicious – were tested on the scene.

Among them was a bag labeled Molly which tested positive for ecstasy, and numerous vials of prescription medication, the affidavit says.

Another one, which was labeled “crizzy purple cush” contained two orange pills identified as Dextroamphetamine, a stimulant.

The affidavit also says investigators found a bottle containing a steroid inside of a bag with six syringes.

Metty is currently out on bond and awaiting upcoming court proceedings.

