Stolen vehicle crashes into Denver home

DENVER - A stolen vehicle crashed into a Denver home Saturday night.

Denver Police say it happened in the 1100 block of South Irving Street, a few blocks east of Garfield Lake Park.

No one inside the home was injured. The extent of damage to the home is not clear at this time.

A perimeter has been set up in the area to search for the suspect.

#DPD conducting a search in the area of Mississippi & Irving after a party driving a stolen veh struck a building and fled on foot. #Denver pic.twitter.com/ytWZgvP5nX — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) March 12, 2017

