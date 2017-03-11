Stolen vehicle crashes into Denver home

KUSA
Bobbi Sheldon, KUSA 9:48 PM. MST March 11, 2017

DENVER - A stolen vehicle crashed into a Denver home Saturday night.

Denver Police say it happened in the 1100 block of South Irving Street, a few blocks east of Garfield Lake Park.

No one inside the home was injured. The extent of damage to the home is not clear at this time. 

A perimeter has been set up in the area to search for the suspect.

