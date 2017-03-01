Store employee exchanges gunfire with robbery suspect

police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

NORTHGLENN - A man accused of trying to rob a Northglenn business Tuesday evening is in the hospital after he allegedly exchanged gunfire with one of the employees.

Northglenn Police were first dispatched to the Grow Depot at 970 W. 104th Ave. at around 8 p.m. Witnesses said the suspect was wearing a ski mask and had a gun when he went into the business.

Several people were inside at the time, and police say the employee and suspect exchanged fire.

The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Rocky Howard Dean Pedersen, was the only who was hit. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

It’s unclear if the employee will face any charges.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Northglenn Police at 303-450-8859.



