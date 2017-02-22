John Sanchez. (Photo: Jefferson County District Attorney Office)

GOLDEN - Two high-ranking members of an area street gang have been convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced in Jefferson County Court on Feb. 6.

The two gang members, John Sanchez and Andrew Gutierrez, were in the 1400 block on Harlan Street in Lakewood in May 2015, at a location that police knew to be a popular gang hangout and drug den. Victim Eric Schnaare was invited to the apartment where Sanchez, Gutierrez and others were drinking and using methamphetamine, despite a standing conflict between the three over weapons.

Within seconds of entering the apartment, Schnaare was shot and killed. Schnaare was not involved with a gang, but the shooting was unprovoked and sparked by gang politics.

Sanchez and Gutierrez were each convicted on charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first=degree murder after a jury trial in December 2016.

Sanchez was sentenced as a habitual criminal to life in prison plus 108 years. Gutierrez was sentenced to life in prison plus 16 years.

