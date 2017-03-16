Student arrested for bringing gun to Bear Creek HS

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

LAKEWOOD - A 16-year-old student at Bear Creek High School was arrested Thursday afternoon for allegedly bringing a gun to school.

Lakewood Police were first notified that he had a gun at around 1:15 p.m., according to department spokesperson Steve Davis. The student never took the gun out or threatened anyone.

A spokesperson for Jefferson County Public Schools say the school was never placed on lockout or lockdown in wake of the incident.

Davis says the student faces several possible charges, including carrying a concealed weapon, juvenile in possession of a handgun and possession of a firearm on school grounds – a class six felony.

District officials say it’s too early to tell what sort of discipline the student will face.

