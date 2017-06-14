Summit County Sheriff's Office investigates stabbing

SUMMIT COUNTY, COLO. - Summit County Sheriff’s Office is looking into a stabbing reported in the Baldy Mountain area in unincorporated Summit County.

The sheriff’s office responded Wednesday at 12:28 a.m. and the victim was taken to Saint Anthony’s Summit Medical Center where they are recovering after surgery.

The case is being actively investigated, with no further information to be released at this time.

