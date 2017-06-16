Suspect arrested after Denver homicide

Homicide investigation in the 2400 block of Curtis Street (Photo: KUSA)

DENVER - The Denver Police Department is investigating a homicide in the Five Points neighborhood of Denver Friday morning.

DPD say one man was killed and two others were injured in the area of Curtis and Arapahoe streets near 24th Street.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and two others were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

At about 11 a.m., police said they had a suspect in custody. They've expanded their investigation to three blocks in the surrounding area.

