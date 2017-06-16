KUSA
Close

Suspect arrested after Denver homicide

Denver Police have made an arrest in an early morning homicide in the Five Points neighborhood.

KUSA 12:10 PM. MDT June 16, 2017

DENVER - The Denver Police Department is investigating a homicide in the Five Points neighborhood of Denver Friday morning.

DPD say one man was killed and two others were injured in the area of Curtis and Arapahoe streets near 24th Street.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and two others were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

At about 11 a.m., police said they had a suspect in custody. They've expanded their investigation to three blocks in the surrounding area. 

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories