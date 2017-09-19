Suspect arrested after Denver Parks and Rec truck stolen

KUSA - One person is in custody after Denver Police say a city Parks and Recreation pickup truck was stolen Tuesday morning.

The truck was recovered in the area of West 27th Avenue and Clay Street -- not far from where it was last seen near Speer and Federal Boulevards.

The person who was arrested has not been identified.

Denver Police also didn’t say where the Parks and Rec truck was stolen from.



