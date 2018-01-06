(Photo: Mike Grady, KUSA)

DENVER - Officers have made an arrest in a shooting in Denver that sent one person to the hospital.

Denver Police tweeted around 4:20 p.m. that they were on the scene of a shooting at Colfax and Spruce. They tweeted that they had someone in custody about an hour and a half later.

Police say the victim's injuries are not considered life-threatening. No information about the victim or the suspect has been released.

