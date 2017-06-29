Suspect barricaded inside Denver apartment complex

Denver Police (Photo: KUSA FILE)

Denver Police are working to make contact with a barricaded suspect inside a Denver apartment complex.

Police say the wanted person is holed up inside an apartment complex at Illiff Avenue and Dayton Way.

Details are limited, but police say the person is wanted on an out-of-county warrant. It’s unclear if anyone else is inside the apartment.

