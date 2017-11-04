Suspect dies after exchanging gunfire with 3 Parker officers: Authorities

(Photo: Mike Grady, KUSA)

A suspect exchanged gunfire with three Parker officers Saturday night, later dying at the hospital, according to police.

No officers were injured in the shootout that happened in the 10800 block of 20 Mile Road, authorities said.

Police first got a call about a suspicious person knocking on doors in that area of Parker about 9:45 p.m., according to Parker Police spokesperson Josh Hans.

Authorities were given a description of the suspect and the vehicle, which came back as a stolen car out of Mesa County. Police also learned there was a gun safe visible in the car.

Witnesses tell 9NEWS the suspect was a man.

When the officers found the suspect, three officers exchanged gunfire with him and struck him. Hans said officers started CPR before paramedics arrived.

Witnesses at the scene said the suspect was running from police when he was shot; authorities have no corroborated that report.

Parker Police shoot and kill a suspect after investigators say he had a gun & stolen car from Mesa County. #9NEWS pic.twitter.com/oS7m61Tiuc — Nelson Garcia (@9Storytellers) November 5, 2017

The suspect was then taken to a hospital, where he later died, Hans said.

Police at this time don't know why he was knocking on doors in the first place.

Hans told 9NEWS one 911 caller told dispatch the knocker just kept knocking on the door over and over - despite the caller not expecting anyone to visit at that hour.

While he was linked to a stolen car out of Mesa County, police do not know if the suspect has any other history of criminal activity at the time of this writing.

The three officers in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave, which is common practice after an officer shoots someone. There will be an investigation into the shooting.

3 Parker Police Officers involved, exchanged gunfire with suspect. Suspect went to hospital and has died. Suspect handgun located. — Parker Police Dept. (@ParkerPolice) November 5, 2017

