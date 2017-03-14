Suspect dies in Westminster officer-involved shooting

Officer involved shooting in Westminster. (Photo: Noel Brennan, KUSA.)

WESTMINSTER - A man was shot and killed by officers after brandishing a gun during an auto theft task force investigation in Westminster Tuesday.

Westminster Police were called to 112th Avenue and Stuart Street – not far from Cotton Creek Elementary – at about 12:30 p.m. for a shooting involving the Metro Auto Theft Task Force.

“When officers were investigating the auto theft, they addressed the suspect, he turned around and pointed a weapon at them,” Cheri Spottke with the Westminster Police Department said. “The officers did fire their weapons.”

Male suspect is deceased. ID will be released by Adams County Coroner. Investigation at crime scene will be ongoing for several more hours. — Westminster Police (@WestminsterPD) March 14, 2017

Four officers —including two Colorado State Patrol troopers, a Lakewood Police officer and a Wheat Ridge officer — were involved.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. None of the officers were injured.

“This is not something any officer wants to go through, but they are cooperating with all aspects of the [investigation], they are uninjured and they are going to be taken care of in terms of their emotional status and in terms of their employment with us,” Trooper Josh Lewis, Colorado State Patrol said.

The shooting prompted a lockout at Cotton Creek Elementary school. School officials later announced a controlled pickup of students by their parents starting at 2:30 p.m.

Parents pick up their children from Cotton Creek Elementary in Westminster Tuesday afternoon after an officer-involved shooting near the area. (Photo: Megan Morris, KUSA)

The 17th judicial investigative team and the Westminster Police Department will handle the ongoing investigation.

