Suspect drives truck into 2 liquor stores, burgles sushi restaurant in Fort Collins

Lights (Photo: KUSA)

FORT COLLINS - Fort Collins police have arrested a man they say drove a truck into three businesses in order to burgle them overnight Tuesday.

In his spree, police estimate he caused $250,000 in damages to various businesses.

As of Wednesday afternoon, despite having the man in custody, officers still had not identified him.

Around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday police were alerted to a burglary at Mulberry Max Liquor at 460 South College Avenue - a man had driven a truck into the front of the store and stolen money from inside, according to police.

Police say the suspect used the same method to burglarize two other stores: Thirsty's Liquor on South Lemay Avenue and Relay Mall, also on South Lemay Avenue.

When police tracked down the truck, the suspect parked it and ran off, according to a news release from Fort Collins Police Department.

He was taken in to custody shortly after.

Police detectives believe the suspect also burgled Sushi Jeju on South College Avenue earlier in the night.

No one was injured during the spree, police said.

The suspect was arrested on four counts of Burglary and Criminal Mischief and booked into the Larimer County Jail. Officers are still working to confirm the man’s identity, and additional charges are pending.

