KUSA
Close

Suspect fires shots at deputy during eviction

Krystyna Biassou, KUSA 6:09 PM. MDT July 18, 2017

ARVADA - A suspect is in custody after the person fired shots at a Jefferson County deputy while serving an eviction.

The suspect was briefly barricaded inside a home at 5955 Garrison St. in Arvada on Tuesday afternoon. 

The deputy, who returned fire, was uninjured. It's unclear if the suspect was hit.

SKY9 is over the scene and will update this story as more information is released. 

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories