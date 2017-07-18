Suspect fires shots at deputy during eviction

ARVADA - A suspect is in custody after the person fired shots at a Jefferson County deputy while serving an eviction.
The suspect was briefly barricaded inside a home at 5955 Garrison St. in Arvada on Tuesday afternoon.
The deputy, who returned fire, was uninjured. It's unclear if the suspect was hit.
UPDATE: Garrison St. suspect now in custody. @ArvadaPolice handling investigation. JCSO PIO not responding pic.twitter.com/3vjjhYqEx4— Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) July 18, 2017
BREAKING: Shots fired at a JCSO deputy serving an eviction at 5955 Garrison St. in Arvada. Deputy uninjured 1/2 #jeffco pic.twitter.com/HTQs5HmUt4— Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) July 18, 2017
BREAKING: Deputy returned fire. Suspect now barricaded inside the house. Unknown if he's injured. PIO en route 2/2 #jeffco pic.twitter.com/MlYievBBbL— Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) July 18, 2017
SKY9 is over the scene and will update this story as more information is released.
