Suspect ID'd in Cherry Creek standoff

KUSA - Police released the name of the suspect in Wednesday's standoff that paralyzed an area of Cherry Creek for hours.

Axel Treutler, 55, is being held for investigation of robbery, menacing and kidnapping.

He's accused of a carjacking and the following hours-long standoff.

Treutler was taken into custody after SWAT officers sent a K-9 into the car where he'd held off police for hours.

He was unarmed at the time of his arrest at 3rd Avenue and Columbine Street.

There's no motive for the carjacking. The victim, a man, managed to get away.

Police say a mugshot for Treutler is not available yet.

