Suspect identified from ICE officer involved shooting

Hector Santana-Arreola (Photo: Denver Police Department)

KUSA - The man who was shot by an ICE agent after fleeing the scene of a traffic stop Friday, June 9, has been identified as 39-year-old Hector Santana-Arreola by the Denver Police Department.

According to DPD, ICE agents were conducting surveillance of Santana-Arreola, who was wanted on two outstanding warrants and was also a previously deported felon.

The agents followed the suspect to the area near Huron St. and Louisiana Ave. when one of the agents turned on his siren to initiate a traffic stop. Santana-Arreola did not stop immediately. When he eventually stopped, he got out of the car and tried to run away.

The agents chased the suspect for about a block before he stopped and turned with a knife in his hand. At this point, one of the agents fired one shot Santana-Arreola. The bullet grazed the suspect's forehead and he fell to the ground before being taken into custody.

The suspect was taken to Denver Health Medical Center for treatment to his wound before being taken to Denver Police Headquarters.

