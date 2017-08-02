Suspect in 7-Eleven murder charged in shooting that injured 2 kids

David Houston, 25, has now been charged in two separate Denver shootings. (Photo: Courtesy DPD)

KUSA - One of the suspects accused of assaulting, robbing and then fatally shooting a 39-year-old man in a 7-Eleven parking lot last month has now been charged in a Montbello drive-by shooting that left three people injured – including two young children.

David Houston, 25, had already been charged with murder and robbery in the July 9 death of Justin Slyter.

The Denver District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that Houston has now also been charged with five counts of criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree, three counts of first degree assault and one count of illegal discharge of a firearm.

These charges stemmed from a shooting the night of July 8 in the Montbello neighborhood.

Prosecutors say Houston shot at several people in the 5100 block of North Titan Court and wounded a 26-year-old man, his 3-year-old son and his 6-year-old niece.

The victims’ family told 9NEWS they believe it was just a random drive-by, and that they were sitting in their front yard when it happened.

Investigators believe the vehicle Houston was driving during this shooting was the same one he used the night of Slyter’s death off East Colfax Avenue.

Houston is slated to appear in Denver court Thursday to be advised of the latest charges against him.

