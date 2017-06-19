Suspect in deadly afternoon Aurora shooting found on RTD bus

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

KUSA - One man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting in Aurora on Monday afternoon.

Around 5:30 p.m., officers found a man who had been shot in the driveway of a home in the 1900 block of South Ouray Street.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The suspect in the shooting was later found and taken into custody on an RTD bus. No other suspects are sought.

Names of the suspect and victim have not been released.

The circumstances of what led up to the shooting were not immediately clear.

NEWS RELEASE: Shooting On South Ouray Street Leaves One Man Dead #APDNews https://t.co/qp4I2BYJdD — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) June 20, 2017

© 2017 KUSA-TV