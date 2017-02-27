Man in deadly domestic violence case shouldn't have had gun

Yury Sudakov (Photo: Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office)

KUSA - On February 18, investigators in Arapahoe County found a scene as sad as it was horrific.

Police say a 13-year-old boy called 911 and said his father, Yury Sudakov, had shot his mother, Svetlana Igolkin.

When officers got there, the boy was holding his mother's hand as she lay dying.

Sudakov told investigators he was "upset that his wife had taken everything..."

It was a startling escalation. Sudakov had only one previous case of domestic violence in Colorado: a misdemeanor harassment arrest dropped in 2016.

Svetlana's murder will be just one of the dozens of domestic violence related homicides Colorado sees every year.

Between 2013 and 2015, CBI numbers show 77 people died in domestic violence murders.

Amy Pohl works with the Colorado Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

"So we know that when we do see a domestic violence incident either with law enforcement or on the news, we know that's just the tip of the iceberg," she said.

Pohl says victims are hurt much more often than the records show.

"In the Denver metro area, over a five year period, a group looked at the numbers of domestic violence homicides and some of the history behind those homicides and what they found was that in more than half of those cases there was no prior involvement of law enforcement," Pohl said.

According to federal law, Sudakov should have never had a gun in the first place.

He was a convicted felon from cases in 2000 and 2006.

"We're seeing far too many women murdered and the reason they're murdered is by a domestic partner using a hand gun against them," said State Sen. Rhonda Fields (D).

State Sen. Fields helped passed controversial universal background checks in 2013 that should make it harder in the future for convicted felons to get guns.

"If there's a gun in a home where there's domestic violence the highly likelihood of a woman getting hurt is pretty high," Fields said.

Sudakov shot himself but survived and is now facing charges including first-degree murder.

He was in court Monday and is being held on no bond.

