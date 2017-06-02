Suspect in fatal stabbing near Torchy's Tacos charged with murder

A mugshot of suspect Christian Gulzow. (Photo: DPD)

DENVER - The man accused of stabbing another man to death near a popular Denver restaurant last week is facing charges for first-degree murder.

36-year-old Christian Gulzow is accused of fatally stabbing 29-year-old Brian Lucero after an argument near Torchy’s Tacos on West 11th Avenue and North Broadway.

Witnesses told police Gulzow started threatening Lucero while wearing white “clown” makeup with black streaks, and gloves with blades on the end of each finger, forcing the victim to fight back.

Police later found Lucero unresponsive near Torchy’s Tacos with a single stab wound to the throat.

Gulzow was picked up by police near West Alameda Avenue and Lipan Street with his clothes covered in blood.

According to court documents, Gulzow has multiple prior convictions, including prohibited use of a gun, violation of a restrainng order and criminal mischief.

He is currently being held in Denver city jail without bond.

